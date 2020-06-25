All apartments in Brandon
1114 Estatewood Dr.

1114 Estatewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Estatewood Drive, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Awesome Home on Beautiful Pond! - ****$200 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT FOR A NOVEMBER OR DECEMBER MOVE IN!!!!***** Awesome Home on beautiful pond! Located in Brandon this home is a tucked away paradise, but still close to schools, shopping and dining! This spacious home features a split bedroom plan with a fully equipped kitchen with dinette area and family room. You will also find a formal living room with fire place and formal dining room that overlook the large screen lanai and spectacular views of the beautiful back yard and pond. There is an out door patio area with out door grill and fire pit - left by owner for tenant convenience. Come and see this piece of paradise and make it your home today!!! Owner will include basic lawn care for a rent price of $1650/mo.

(RLNE2542173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Estatewood Dr. have any available units?
1114 Estatewood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 Estatewood Dr. have?
Some of 1114 Estatewood Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Estatewood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Estatewood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Estatewood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Estatewood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Estatewood Dr. offer parking?
No, 1114 Estatewood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1114 Estatewood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Estatewood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Estatewood Dr. have a pool?
No, 1114 Estatewood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Estatewood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1114 Estatewood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Estatewood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Estatewood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
