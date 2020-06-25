1114 Estatewood Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fire pit fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome Home on Beautiful Pond! - ****$200 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT FOR A NOVEMBER OR DECEMBER MOVE IN!!!!***** Awesome Home on beautiful pond! Located in Brandon this home is a tucked away paradise, but still close to schools, shopping and dining! This spacious home features a split bedroom plan with a fully equipped kitchen with dinette area and family room. You will also find a formal living room with fire place and formal dining room that overlook the large screen lanai and spectacular views of the beautiful back yard and pond. There is an out door patio area with out door grill and fire pit - left by owner for tenant convenience. Come and see this piece of paradise and make it your home today!!! Owner will include basic lawn care for a rent price of $1650/mo.



(RLNE2542173)