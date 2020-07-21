All apartments in Brandon
1106 Pine Ridge Cir W
1106 Pine Ridge Cir W

1106 Pine Ridge Cr · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Pine Ridge Cr, Brandon, FL 33511
Heather Lakes at Brandon

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM HOME WITH GARAGE IN HEATHER LAKES!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with garage in Heather lakes. Ceramic tile throughout. Fenced yard and MORE!!!

Pets may/may not be allowed at the owners discretion. Pet fee $300/pet.

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

(RLNE5133935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Pine Ridge Cir W have any available units?
1106 Pine Ridge Cir W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1106 Pine Ridge Cir W currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Pine Ridge Cir W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Pine Ridge Cir W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Pine Ridge Cir W is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Pine Ridge Cir W offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Pine Ridge Cir W offers parking.
Does 1106 Pine Ridge Cir W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Pine Ridge Cir W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Pine Ridge Cir W have a pool?
No, 1106 Pine Ridge Cir W does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Pine Ridge Cir W have accessible units?
No, 1106 Pine Ridge Cir W does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Pine Ridge Cir W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Pine Ridge Cir W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 Pine Ridge Cir W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 Pine Ridge Cir W does not have units with air conditioning.
