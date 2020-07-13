1074 Bridlewood Way, Brandon, FL 33511 Heather Lakes at Brandon
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Well maintained 3/2 bath home with a 1 car garage. Huge fenced yard. Fantastic location in Brandon - close to everything - shopping, restaurants, medical, interstates, etc. Ready for immediate occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
