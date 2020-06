Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard pool

Beautiful Condo in the desirable Russellwood Condominiums in the heart of Brandon! Quiet courtyard views this two level condo has an open floor plan downstairs that is perfect for entertaining tile and wood throughout, 2 bedrooms upstairs and unit comes with washer and dryer. Come view this newly renovated condo for rent in Brandon. Don't wait, this won't last long! Condo Association will not approve prior felonies or evictions, small pet on case by case approval. Call today to schedule your private showing of this hidden gem!!!!!!!