105 MITCHELL DRIVE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

A FENCED, LANDSCAPED YARD AROUND A LARGE POOL WITH EXPANDED PATIO makes this beautifully updated home much more than just another 4-bed/ 2-bath rental in Brandon! You'll love entertaining family and friends or simply enjoying the privacy in this big back yard, which also features a storage shed, lawn care and professional pool maintenance as part of your rent. You'll appreciate the inside advantages, too -- including attractive tile and engineered-wood floors, an angled brick fireplace, and a kitchen with granite counters, real wood cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Details from undermount sinks and upgraded baseboards to a leaded-glass front door lend a sense of pride you won't find at many competitive rentals. And the great location means you're close to Brandon's medical center, schools, shops, restaurants, recreation spots and commuter routes. Make your appointment today to rent this home for the new year!