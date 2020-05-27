All apartments in Brandon
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
105 MITCHELL DRIVE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

105 MITCHELL DRIVE

105 Mitchell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

105 Mitchell Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A FENCED, LANDSCAPED YARD AROUND A LARGE POOL WITH EXPANDED PATIO makes this beautifully updated home much more than just another 4-bed/ 2-bath rental in Brandon! You'll love entertaining family and friends or simply enjoying the privacy in this big back yard, which also features a storage shed, lawn care and professional pool maintenance as part of your rent. You'll appreciate the inside advantages, too -- including attractive tile and engineered-wood floors, an angled brick fireplace, and a kitchen with granite counters, real wood cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Details from undermount sinks and upgraded baseboards to a leaded-glass front door lend a sense of pride you won't find at many competitive rentals. And the great location means you're close to Brandon's medical center, schools, shops, restaurants, recreation spots and commuter routes. Make your appointment today to rent this home for the new year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 MITCHELL DRIVE have any available units?
105 MITCHELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 MITCHELL DRIVE have?
Some of 105 MITCHELL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 MITCHELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
105 MITCHELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 MITCHELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 105 MITCHELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 105 MITCHELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 105 MITCHELL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 105 MITCHELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 MITCHELL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 MITCHELL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 105 MITCHELL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 105 MITCHELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 105 MITCHELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 105 MITCHELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 MITCHELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

