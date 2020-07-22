Rent Calculator
103 E Robertson St
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:36 AM
103 E Robertson St
103 East Robertson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
103 East Robertson Street, Brandon, FL 33511
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY-NOT RESIDENTIAL
Ready Now! Utilities included
Rent + 8.5% sales tax
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 E Robertson St have any available units?
103 E Robertson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
Is 103 E Robertson St currently offering any rent specials?
103 E Robertson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 E Robertson St pet-friendly?
No, 103 E Robertson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 103 E Robertson St offer parking?
No, 103 E Robertson St does not offer parking.
Does 103 E Robertson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 E Robertson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 E Robertson St have a pool?
No, 103 E Robertson St does not have a pool.
Does 103 E Robertson St have accessible units?
No, 103 E Robertson St does not have accessible units.
Does 103 E Robertson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 E Robertson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 E Robertson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 E Robertson St does not have units with air conditioning.
