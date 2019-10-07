All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 10227 RED CURRANT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
10227 RED CURRANT COURT
Last updated March 9 2020 at 3:45 PM

10227 RED CURRANT COURT

10227 Red Current Court · (813) 727-5702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10227 Red Current Court, Brandon, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy the beautifully maintained, gated community of Ventura Bay. This spacious town home begins with a stunning kitchen that features 42" cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring and closet pantry all overlooking the huge great room complete with triple glass sliding doors in the living area that lead to the covered and screened lanai. The downstairs features 16X16 inch tile throughout. Upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms and a utility closet plumbed for a washer and dryer. The master suite includes a private bath with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are nice sized and share the large second full bath. The down stairs half bath, security system and extra deep one bay garage are among some of the extra features. This is a great property in a beautiful community that features a resort-style pool and covered cabana. The location is close to all of Brandon's best shopping, restaurants and is just minutes from I-75 and the Cross Town expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10227 RED CURRANT COURT have any available units?
10227 RED CURRANT COURT has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 10227 RED CURRANT COURT have?
Some of 10227 RED CURRANT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10227 RED CURRANT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10227 RED CURRANT COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10227 RED CURRANT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10227 RED CURRANT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 10227 RED CURRANT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10227 RED CURRANT COURT does offer parking.
Does 10227 RED CURRANT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10227 RED CURRANT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10227 RED CURRANT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10227 RED CURRANT COURT has a pool.
Does 10227 RED CURRANT COURT have accessible units?
No, 10227 RED CURRANT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10227 RED CURRANT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10227 RED CURRANT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10227 RED CURRANT COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity