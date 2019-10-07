10227 RED CURRANT COURT

Amenities

Enjoy the beautifully maintained, gated community of Ventura Bay. This spacious town home begins with a stunning kitchen that features 42" cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring and closet pantry all overlooking the huge great room complete with triple glass sliding doors in the living area that lead to the covered and screened lanai. The downstairs features 16X16 inch tile throughout. Upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms and a utility closet plumbed for a washer and dryer. The master suite includes a private bath with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are nice sized and share the large second full bath. The down stairs half bath, security system and extra deep one bay garage are among some of the extra features. This is a great property in a beautiful community that features a resort-style pool and covered cabana. The location is close to all of Brandon's best shopping, restaurants and is just minutes from I-75 and the Cross Town expressway.