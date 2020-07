Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Here is your chance to rent a town home in the well sough after Gated Valhalla community. Enjoy breath taking views of the lakes from your porch along with the wildlife. Swim in the community pool and you are only minutes to downtown. Water & cable included