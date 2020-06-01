1009 Tracey Ann Loop

Amenities

Beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3-car garage 2,713 square feet single-family home is located in Reserve at Hunters Lake, a gated community that features a playground and dog park. Open floor plan gives access to the kitchen, dining room, living room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, French door refrigerator, cooktop with wall oven and built-in microwave, dishwasher. Quartz countertops with breakfast bar. Flooring is hardwood in living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, and tile in the wet areas. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. An additional feature of a whole home water softener. The large master bedroom suite is (19x16) with large walk-in closet, Master bath has his and her sinks. Den is (12x12), the other 3 bedrooms are 10x10, 10x12, 12x12. Covered patio and fenced back yard. Lawn care is included in the rent. 1st lease to end May 31, 2020!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have been evicted or have a poor rental history.



