Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1009 Peachwood Dr.

1009 Peachwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Peachwood Dr, Brandon, FL 33510
Dominion

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home - 4 Bedroom - You'll love living in this spacious 4 bedroom home featuring a nice floor plan, tile flooring throughout (no carpet), warm paint colors, inside laundry hookups and a 2 car attached garage. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our Virtual Tour which feels as real as being right there in the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) (Please Note: The virtual tour for this home will be posted on 02/28/19.)

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Sefner Valrico Rd, west on Lakemont Hills Blvd, left on Peachwood.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com. (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you.

(RLNE3815147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Peachwood Dr. have any available units?
1009 Peachwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Peachwood Dr. have?
Some of 1009 Peachwood Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Peachwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Peachwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Peachwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Peachwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Peachwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Peachwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 1009 Peachwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Peachwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Peachwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 1009 Peachwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Peachwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1009 Peachwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Peachwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Peachwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
