All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE

1003 Malletwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1003 Malletwood Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Dominion

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a screened-in patio area. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 MALLETWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa