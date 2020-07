Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center conference room car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court trash valet cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance hot tub package receiving

Sawgrass Cove Apartment Homes welcomes you to our wonderful community!

These apartments in Bradenton, FL offer you brand-new features and unbelievably spacious layouts. Every one, two and three bedroom layout is equipped with a host of features. Select models are adorned with new appliances, new lighting fixtures and new wood-plank floors. The homes with new kitchens come with granite countertops and new cabinetry with brushed-nickel knobs. You’ll enjoy the perfect blend of style, comfort and space while living in one of these comfortable floor plans. You also enjoy access to a host of comfortable and convenient community amenities.



If you enjoy an active lifestyle, the fitness center and lighted tennis courts are perfect for you. The gym has modern equipment to help you get the most out of your workout. The sparkling outdoor pool feels great after an intense tennis match or a jog on the treadmill. You could also simply kick back on the patio furniture to catch a few rays. You and yo