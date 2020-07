Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving accessible on-site laundry bike storage e-payments key fob access lobby

Imagine coming home to your own island paradise. That's exactly what you'll find at Perico Apartments. Nestled on the beautiful Perico Island, less than 2 miles from the Gulf of Mexico and the beaches of Anna Maria Island, across from the Robinson Nature Preserve and close to Sarasota, these aren't your ordinary Bradenton apartments. Here you'll find spacious 1 and 2-bedroom rental apartment homes with luxurious finishes, roman soaking tubs and expansive decks to enjoy the lake or mangrove views. Looking for great amenities? We've got those too. Delight your senses in the lakeside swimming pool and spa, whisk yourself from car to comfort thanks to our available detached garages, and enjoy 24-hour access to the spectacular fitness center. There's even boat parking available so you can take full advantage of resort-style living. Did we mention we're pet-friendly, too? This is the type of Bradenton, FL apartment living you deserve. This is Perico Apartments. Please call for an ...