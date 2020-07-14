Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard parking pool bbq/grill guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments key fob access package receiving

Located in South Bradenton, Palms at Cortez is the central location for local Shopping, dining, beaches, public transport, and close to I-75. With the option of a two-bedroom townhome or two-bedroom apartment home, newly renovated units have a large screened private balcony or patio, ample amount of storage, walk-in closets, and an updated kitchen. The gated community offers an array of amenities such as a pool, courtyard, and BBQ area for residents to entertain family and friends. Palms at Cortez is the at-home getaway!