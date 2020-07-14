All apartments in Bradenton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Palms at Cortez

3810 5th St E · (941) 212-3307
Location

3810 5th St E, Bradenton, FL 34208
Samoset

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 325 · Avail. now

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palms at Cortez.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
package receiving
Located in South Bradenton, Palms at Cortez is the central location for local Shopping, dining, beaches, public transport, and close to I-75. With the option of a two-bedroom townhome or two-bedroom apartment home, newly renovated units have a large screened private balcony or patio, ample amount of storage, walk-in closets, and an updated kitchen. The gated community offers an array of amenities such as a pool, courtyard, and BBQ area for residents to entertain family and friends. Palms at Cortez is the at-home getaway!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $60 app fee and $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $3 statement fee, $11 renters insurance (master policy only covers building) $30 one time utility set up fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2
restrictions: 40lbs, have aggressive pet list
Parking Details: Yes , We require residents to have stickers and visitors park in visitor section.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palms at Cortez have any available units?
Palms at Cortez has 3 units available starting at $1,219 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does Palms at Cortez have?
Some of Palms at Cortez's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palms at Cortez currently offering any rent specials?
Palms at Cortez is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palms at Cortez pet-friendly?
Yes, Palms at Cortez is pet friendly.
Does Palms at Cortez offer parking?
Yes, Palms at Cortez offers parking.
Does Palms at Cortez have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palms at Cortez offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palms at Cortez have a pool?
Yes, Palms at Cortez has a pool.
Does Palms at Cortez have accessible units?
No, Palms at Cortez does not have accessible units.
Does Palms at Cortez have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palms at Cortez has units with dishwashers.
