All apartments in Bradenton
Find more places like
Oasis at Belmont Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bradenton, FL
/
Oasis at Belmont Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Oasis at Belmont Park

4300 18th St E · (941) 413-2295
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bradenton
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4300 18th St E, Bradenton, FL 34203
Samoset

Price and availability

VERIFIED almost 2 years AGO

1 Bedroom

1 bed/1 bath-1

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 bed/1 bath-1

$855

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

2 bed/2 bath-1

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

2 bed/2 bath Large-1

$1,025

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oasis at Belmont Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
volleyball court
Located in the heart of Bradenton, Florida, the Oasis at Belmont Park truly is an oasis! The Oasis boasts convenient access to public transport for travel to business areas, shopping centers, and restaurants. With a large and refreshing swimming pool in the courtyard, a grilling and picnic area, and our state-of-the-art fitness center, you can always find something to occupy your time. If you'd like to spend a day by the beach, Belmont Park provides you with close proximity to a number of beautiful beaches as well. Our community is pet-friendly, with beautifully landscaped grounds surrounding the property. The Oasis's friendly and efficient management team, dedicated to providing world class customer service, is just another in the long list of perks and amenities our property has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $350 up to 2 month rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 per pet
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Oasis at Belmont Park have any available units?
Oasis at Belmont Park offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $750 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $855. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does Oasis at Belmont Park have?
Some of Oasis at Belmont Park's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oasis at Belmont Park currently offering any rent specials?
Oasis at Belmont Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oasis at Belmont Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Oasis at Belmont Park is pet friendly.
Does Oasis at Belmont Park offer parking?
Yes, Oasis at Belmont Park offers parking.
Does Oasis at Belmont Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oasis at Belmont Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oasis at Belmont Park have a pool?
Yes, Oasis at Belmont Park has a pool.
Does Oasis at Belmont Park have accessible units?
No, Oasis at Belmont Park does not have accessible units.
Does Oasis at Belmont Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Oasis at Belmont Park does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop
Bradenton, FL 34212
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr
Bradenton, FL 34208
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34205
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle
Bradenton, FL 34208
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208

Similar Pages

Bradenton 1 BedroomsBradenton 2 BedroomsBradenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBradenton Apartments with ParkingBradenton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BradentonBraden River EastDowntown BradentonPerico

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg