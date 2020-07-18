5754 Amberly Drive

Amenities

FULLY UPGRADED. Chock full of builder upgrades AS WELL as a ton of post-build upgrades the builder doesn't even offer!! Home is practically new. Only 1 year old. NO CCDs!! Gate community with community Pool. Owner over improved the property, so the next buyer is going to get tons of value!! ***UPGRADES INCLUDE: Upgraded light fixtures & switches, custom pendants & chandelier, level 5 quartz countertops, L6 backsplash, L5 cabinets & hardware, plank porcelain tile, tray ceilings, crown moulding, plantation shutters, frameless shower enclosures, full house gutters, extended and pavered lanai, etc. Community Pool, Gated Community, Lawn Maintenance, Exterior Maintenance, Community Manager. ***LOCATION: CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!!!! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Centrally located. Minutes to shopping, groceries, restaurants, gyms, downtown Bradenton, and Anna Maria Island!!

We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be purchased or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

