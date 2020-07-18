All apartments in Bradenton
Home
/
Bradenton, FL
/
5754 Amberly Drive
Last updated June 29 2020 at 2:40 PM

5754 Amberly Drive

5754 Amberly Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2017246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5754 Amberly Drive, Bradenton, FL 34208

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1627 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
pool
FULLY UPGRADED. Chock full of builder upgrades AS WELL as a ton of post-build upgrades the builder doesn't even offer!! Home is practically new. Only 1 year old. NO CCDs!! Gate community with community Pool. Owner over improved the property, so the next buyer is going to get tons of value!! ***UPGRADES INCLUDE: Upgraded light fixtures & switches, custom pendants & chandelier, level 5 quartz countertops, L6 backsplash, L5 cabinets & hardware, plank porcelain tile, tray ceilings, crown moulding, plantation shutters, frameless shower enclosures, full house gutters, extended and pavered lanai, etc. Community Pool, Gated Community, Lawn Maintenance, Exterior Maintenance, Community Manager. ***LOCATION: CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!!!! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Centrally located. Minutes to shopping, groceries, restaurants, gyms, downtown Bradenton, and Anna Maria Island!!
We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be purchased or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Listing courtesy of COLDWELL BANKER REALTY
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5754 Amberly Drive have any available units?
5754 Amberly Drive has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
Is 5754 Amberly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5754 Amberly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5754 Amberly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5754 Amberly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5754 Amberly Drive offer parking?
No, 5754 Amberly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5754 Amberly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5754 Amberly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5754 Amberly Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5754 Amberly Drive has a pool.
Does 5754 Amberly Drive have accessible units?
No, 5754 Amberly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5754 Amberly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5754 Amberly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5754 Amberly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5754 Amberly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
