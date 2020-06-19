All apartments in Bradenton
4850 51 Street West #3206
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

4850 51 Street West #3206

4850 51st St W · (941) 955-1300
Location

4850 51st St W, Bradenton, FL 34210
West Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4850 51st St W #3206 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
playground
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Lake View 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Annual Rental Near IMG - Marvelous 2 BR/2 BA split plan, furnished Condo with peaceful views of the enormous lake! Features include a washer/dryer inside the unit, plentiful windows for natural light, covered parking and a designated dining space. Well located in the Gated Community of Bay Pointe at Cortez where you can enjoy the heated community pool and playground. Minutes from IMG Academy and much shopping/dining and just a short drive to the Manatee River and stunning Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key Beaches.

Rent is $1,200 per month (includes basic cable) and move in requirements are a $60 application fee per adult for Rose Bay PM, a $50 application fee per adult for Bay Pointe at Cortez, first & last month’s rent along with a security deposit equal to one month’s rent. Unfortunately no pets are allowed. Please call Hector Muniz at 941-321-4774 to schedule a private showing or call 941-955-1300 with any questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5101417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 51 Street West #3206 have any available units?
4850 51 Street West #3206 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4850 51 Street West #3206 have?
Some of 4850 51 Street West #3206's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 51 Street West #3206 currently offering any rent specials?
4850 51 Street West #3206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 51 Street West #3206 pet-friendly?
No, 4850 51 Street West #3206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 4850 51 Street West #3206 offer parking?
Yes, 4850 51 Street West #3206 does offer parking.
Does 4850 51 Street West #3206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4850 51 Street West #3206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 51 Street West #3206 have a pool?
Yes, 4850 51 Street West #3206 has a pool.
Does 4850 51 Street West #3206 have accessible units?
No, 4850 51 Street West #3206 does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 51 Street West #3206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4850 51 Street West #3206 does not have units with dishwashers.
