4850 51 Street West #3206

Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool playground clubhouse furnished

Lake View 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Annual Rental Near IMG - Marvelous 2 BR/2 BA split plan, furnished Condo with peaceful views of the enormous lake! Features include a washer/dryer inside the unit, plentiful windows for natural light, covered parking and a designated dining space. Well located in the Gated Community of Bay Pointe at Cortez where you can enjoy the heated community pool and playground. Minutes from IMG Academy and much shopping/dining and just a short drive to the Manatee River and stunning Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key Beaches.



Rent is $1,200 per month (includes basic cable) and move in requirements are a $60 application fee per adult for Rose Bay PM, a $50 application fee per adult for Bay Pointe at Cortez, first & last month’s rent along with a security deposit equal to one month’s rent. Unfortunately no pets are allowed. Please call Hector Muniz at 941-321-4774 to schedule a private showing or call 941-955-1300 with any questions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5101417)