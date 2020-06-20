All apartments in Bradenton
3014 N Norwich Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3014 N Norwich Drive

3014 Norwich Dr W · (844) 874-2669
Location

3014 Norwich Dr W, Bradenton, FL 34205

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3014 N Norwich Drive Bradenton FL · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,060 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5816303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 N Norwich Drive have any available units?
3014 N Norwich Drive has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 N Norwich Drive have?
Some of 3014 N Norwich Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 N Norwich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3014 N Norwich Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 N Norwich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3014 N Norwich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 3014 N Norwich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3014 N Norwich Drive does offer parking.
Does 3014 N Norwich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 N Norwich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 N Norwich Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3014 N Norwich Drive has a pool.
Does 3014 N Norwich Drive have accessible units?
No, 3014 N Norwich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 N Norwich Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 N Norwich Drive has units with dishwashers.
