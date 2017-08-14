2216 9TH AVENUE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Offering Original Wood Floors with So much Character. Old Florida Style Screened In Front Porch for sipping on some iced tea. Kitchen has been remodeled and bathroom has been updated. New Hot Water Heater, AC was recently replaced & All indoor plumbing recently replaced. Kitchen features All New Appliances, Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Backsplash and Vinyl Plank Flooring. Living room features a fireplace and open to the formal Dining area. Bathroom also has new Tile Flooring, Elongated Toilet and Vanity. If you appreciate the Craftsman Style this house is rich in history, dating back to 1925. Large deck off a small Florida room. Fenced in yard and additional parking in the rear/off alley.