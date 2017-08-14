All apartments in Bradenton
2216 9TH AVENUE W
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

2216 9TH AVENUE W

2216 9th Avenue West · (941) 264-7499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2216 9th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34205
Wares Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Offering Original Wood Floors with So much Character. Old Florida Style Screened In Front Porch for sipping on some iced tea. Kitchen has been remodeled and bathroom has been updated. New Hot Water Heater, AC was recently replaced & All indoor plumbing recently replaced. Kitchen features All New Appliances, Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Backsplash and Vinyl Plank Flooring. Living room features a fireplace and open to the formal Dining area. Bathroom also has new Tile Flooring, Elongated Toilet and Vanity. If you appreciate the Craftsman Style this house is rich in history, dating back to 1925. Large deck off a small Florida room. Fenced in yard and additional parking in the rear/off alley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 9TH AVENUE W have any available units?
2216 9TH AVENUE W has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 9TH AVENUE W have?
Some of 2216 9TH AVENUE W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 9TH AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
2216 9TH AVENUE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 9TH AVENUE W pet-friendly?
No, 2216 9TH AVENUE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 2216 9TH AVENUE W offer parking?
Yes, 2216 9TH AVENUE W does offer parking.
Does 2216 9TH AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 9TH AVENUE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 9TH AVENUE W have a pool?
No, 2216 9TH AVENUE W does not have a pool.
Does 2216 9TH AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 2216 9TH AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 9TH AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 9TH AVENUE W has units with dishwashers.
