3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 PM
88 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bradenton Beach, FL
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2500 GULF DRIVE N
2500 Gulf Drive North, Bradenton Beach, FL
Weekly Rental. Sleeps 15. Short Term renting available at this beautifully, furnished, beachfront home with gas heated pool and spa. This beachfront home has 5 ensuite bedrooms, 5 baths, 2 1/2 baths and 4 car garage pool and spa.
Results within 1 mile of Bradenton Beach
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Cortez
1 Unit Available
12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY
12312 Egret Harbour Way, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
Looking for a Quaint and Tranquil community? Stop right here. This beautiful 3BR/2BA town home located in Harbour Landing is ready for it's new occupant. Located less than 1 mile to the gorgeous Gulf beaches at Anna Maria Island. Huge 3 car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
601 RUSSELL STREET
601 Russell Street, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1050 sqft
VILLAGE VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. The perfect beach house getaway in the historic village of Longbeach, this 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom elevated home has a huge front porch for enjoying tropical breezes.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Cortez
1 Unit Available
3833 117TH STREET W
3833 117th Street West, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1245 sqft
Two Miles to the beautiful Gulf beaches of Anna Maria Island.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE
6917 Bayside Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1724 sqft
SPECTACULAR SUNRISE VIEWS! "CAPE COD" COTTAGE MONTHLY "PET FRIENDLY" RENTAL AVAILABLE IN THE HISTORIC VILLAGE OF LONGBOAT KEY.
Results within 5 miles of Bradenton Beach
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1353 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Tidy island Bvd
37 Tidy Island Boulevard, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2718 sqft
37 Tidy island Bvd Available 07/01/20 Living in Paradise on Tidy Island - Welcome to the unspoiled paradise of Tidy island facing Sarasota Bay and Anna Maria island! Tidy island features 240 acres of preserve, bird sanctuary and wildlife.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6905 Arbor Oaks Ct
6905 Arbor Oaks Court, Bradenton, FL
Impressive Two-STORY 4 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath West Bradenton Home! This home is ready for you! - Spacious cul-de-sac home located in the community of Arbor Oaks west Bradenton! The location places you only 5 miles to Robinson Preserve and 7.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6709 34th Avenue W
6709 34th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1370 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7730 34th Ave W Unit 101
7730 34th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7730 34th Ave W Unit 101 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3420 77th St W Unit 301
3420 77th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3420 77th St W Unit 301 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1204 83rd St NW
1204 83rd Street Northwest, Manatee County, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1204 83rd St NW in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5581 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
THE WICKER INN BEACH RESORT - A WEEKLY BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY. Charming Beachside Resort, Private Pool. Stunning Beach.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3774 RAINFOREST COURT
3774 Rainforest Court, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dumont model by Taylor Morrison. Wonderful pool home in Palma Sola Trace, one of West Bradenton's most sought after communities. Restaurants, grocery, and other stores nearby. Only a few miles to IMG Academy, Anna Maria Island & Coquina beaches.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3621 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
Beautiful two story home located in Palma Sola Trace. Only 5 minutes from IMG Academy, Ana Maria Island beach, restaurants, chopping center, and much more. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Perico
1 Unit Available
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE
258 Sapphire Lake Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2072 sqft
Easy to see and show even with social distancing. Check it out.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5220 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1145 sqft
GORGEOUS VIEWS OF SARASOTA BAY CLOSE TO THE BEACH from this spacious tropical Bayside residence of only 8 units. Enjoy island living at its best in this updated 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
601 Wildlife Glen
601 Wildlife Glen, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2288 sqft
Your perfect abode! This executive 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom pool home located in the gated community of Estuary.
1 of 78
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Perico
1 Unit Available
319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE
319 Compass Point Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2159 sqft
Available for Annual Lease or Lease/Purchase. Custom high-end finishes abound in this 3 bedroom/3 bathroom luxe coach home.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
7234 HAMILTON ROAD
7234 Hamilton Road, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1277 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the highly sought after community of Palma Sola Trace in Bradenton! On the first floor of this inviting condo is a roomy garage with plenty of storage room for added convenience.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W
5135 55th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2685 sqft
Beautifully furnished and meticulously taken care of single family home in desired location near the IMG in Bradenton. The owners are away for several months and offer their home for rent.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5260 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1453 sqft
BANYAN BAY CLUB - - A BEACH TO BAY COMMUNITY. Welcome to Paradise! at the Banyan Bay Club. This condominium complex is conveniently located mid-island offering the best BEACH and BAY access.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6020 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1716 sqft
BAYSIDE WATERFRONT HOME WITH DOCK AND CLOSE TO BEACH. Three-bedroom / 2-bath home is situated on about a half of acre of lush waterfront property dirertly overlooking Sarasota Bay. Very private and ideal location and boater’s dream.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6037 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1440 sqft
BEACH HOUSE HIDEAWAY WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL with old Florida charm nestled among million dollar homes and private beach access. Lovingly updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom elevated single family home.
