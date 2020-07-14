Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel carpet granite counters oven range Property Amenities car wash area gym parking playground pool racquetball court garage hot tub sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Nestled in Boynton Beach, Florida, Via Lugano apartment homes offer all the comforts of home in a pristine, relaxing setting that can't be beat! We offer a remarkable blend of sophisticated living and suburban-style charm that can't be found anywhere else. From recreational amenities and expansive floor plans to top-quality interior appointments, Via Lugano offers everything you've been searching for and more! Our central location offers both convenience and luxury. Enjoy being conveniently close to the Boynton Beach Mall, Delray Beach, Boca Raton, I-95, the Florida Turnpike, schools, dining and golf courses when you join us at Via Lugano Apartment Homes. Via Lugano offers the perfect blend of spacious apartment interiors with well-appointed amenities that invite you to leave your worries behind. Each floor plan has been enhanced by an array of stylish touches that allow you to feel at home the moment you walk in. Apartment features include spacious living areas, microwaves, fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, breakfast bars, central air and heating, your very own private patio and more! Via Lugano brings you classic apartment living at its best!Built on a commitment to our residents and their families, our exceptional standards and services will delight and exceed all your expectations. Surrounded by lush landscaping, we are sure to have something to fit your needs. Community features include a sparkling swimming pool, a soothing spa/ hot tub, a state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis and racquetball courts, car wash center, sauna and more! Our award winning team is waiting to help you find what you have been looking for. Visit us today or visit our photo gallery and discover the picture perfect lifestyle you've been dreaming of.