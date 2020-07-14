All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Via Lugano Apartment Homes

1400 Via Lugano Cir · (561) 220-0781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL 33436

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04310 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Unit 01210 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13207 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1203 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10212 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Via Lugano Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Nestled in Boynton Beach, Florida, Via Lugano apartment homes offer all the comforts of home in a pristine, relaxing setting that can't be beat! We offer a remarkable blend of sophisticated living and suburban-style charm that can't be found anywhere else. From recreational amenities and expansive floor plans to top-quality interior appointments, Via Lugano offers everything you've been searching for and more! Our central location offers both convenience and luxury. Enjoy being conveniently close to the Boynton Beach Mall, Delray Beach, Boca Raton, I-95, the Florida Turnpike, schools, dining and golf courses when you join us at Via Lugano Apartment Homes. Via Lugano offers the perfect blend of spacious apartment interiors with well-appointed amenities that invite you to leave your worries behind. Each floor plan has been enhanced by an array of stylish touches that allow you to feel at home the moment you walk in. Apartment features include spacious living areas, microwaves, fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, breakfast bars, central air and heating, your very own private patio and more! Via Lugano brings you classic apartment living at its best!Built on a commitment to our residents and their families, our exceptional standards and services will delight and exceed all your expectations. Surrounded by lush landscaping, we are sure to have something to fit your needs. Community features include a sparkling swimming pool, a soothing spa/ hot tub, a state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis and racquetball courts, car wash center, sauna and more! Our award winning team is waiting to help you find what you have been looking for. Visit us today or visit our photo gallery and discover the picture perfect lifestyle you've been dreaming of.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight Limit: 40lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Via Lugano Apartment Homes have any available units?
Via Lugano Apartment Homes has 4 units available starting at $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Via Lugano Apartment Homes have?
Some of Via Lugano Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Via Lugano Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Via Lugano Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Via Lugano Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Via Lugano Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Via Lugano Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Via Lugano Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Via Lugano Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Via Lugano Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Via Lugano Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Via Lugano Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Via Lugano Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Via Lugano Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Via Lugano Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Via Lugano Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Via Lugano Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Via Lugano Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
