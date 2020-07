Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool garage internet access valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car charging coffee bar concierge conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments hot tub new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference. The surrounding locale boasts almost two million square feet of shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Convenient to major highways, transit options, and the nearby Quantum Corporate Park, you can spend less time commuting and more time living how you want.