Amenities

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL. Each home includes an array of interior amenities from fully equipped gourmet kitchens to in-home washer/dryers. Community amenities include two resort-style pools, a 24-hour fitness center, an imtPets Park, sports court, sand volleyball court and two tennis courts. Residents of IMT Boynton Beach will have convenient access to the I-95, making West Palm Beach and Boca Raton mere minutes away.