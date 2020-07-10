815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Adorable & affordable 1/1 condo in a great location, first floor with canal/preserve view*Great conditions*Crown moldings*Tiles throughout the living area & kitchen, newer carpet in BE*Upgraded kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & light wood cabinets*The bathroom with new cabinet, granite counter top & sliding shower door at bathtub*Full size front loaded washer/dryer*Newer AC*Relax on the private screened covered and tiled patio*Great amenities - swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and tennis court*Central location*Small pet OK*Come and see-you will not be disappointed!