Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard

815 West Boynton Beach Boulevard · (561) 358-1773
Location

815 West Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 13-105 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Adorable & affordable 1/1 condo in a great location, first floor with canal/preserve view*Great conditions*Crown moldings*Tiles throughout the living area & kitchen, newer carpet in BE*Upgraded kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & light wood cabinets*The bathroom with new cabinet, granite counter top & sliding shower door at bathtub*Full size front loaded washer/dryer*Newer AC*Relax on the private screened covered and tiled patio*Great amenities - swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and tennis court*Central location*Small pet OK*Come and see-you will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard have any available units?
815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard have?
Some of 815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard offer parking?
No, 815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard has a pool.
Does 815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 815 W Boynton Beach Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
