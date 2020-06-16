1 Renaissance Way

Amenities
Fantastic Location in Renaissance Commons. San Raphael a Luxury style condo with 2 master bedrooms 2 bathroom with dual sinks, wood flooring throughout, cherry wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, inside laundry NEW washer and dryer.AIR CONDITIONER, WASHER DRYER, MICROWAVE . Unit has been spotlessly cleaned and freshly painted. Large patio. Gated community, secured parking garage, clubhouse, fitness center, billiards/lounge/party room, pool and hot tub. Located minutes from the beach, restaurants and shopping in walking distance. Rent includes: Water, cable, internet, trash and interior gated covered parking.MUST HAVE RENTAL INSURANCE