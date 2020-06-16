All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

1 Renaissance Way

1 Renaissance Way · (561) 531-1996
Location

1 Renaissance Way, Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Renaissance Commons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
Fantastic Location in Renaissance Commons. San Raphael a Luxury style condo with 2 master bedrooms 2 bathroom with dual sinks, wood flooring throughout, cherry wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, inside laundry NEW washer and dryer.AIR CONDITIONER, WASHER DRYER, MICROWAVE . Unit has been spotlessly cleaned and freshly painted. Large patio. Gated community, secured parking garage, clubhouse, fitness center, billiards/lounge/party room, pool and hot tub. Located minutes from the beach, restaurants and shopping in walking distance. Rent includes: Water, cable, internet, trash and interior gated covered parking.MUST HAVE RENTAL INSURANCE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Renaissance Way have any available units?
1 Renaissance Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Renaissance Way have?
Some of 1 Renaissance Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Renaissance Way currently offering any rent specials?
1 Renaissance Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Renaissance Way pet-friendly?
No, 1 Renaissance Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 1 Renaissance Way offer parking?
Yes, 1 Renaissance Way offers parking.
Does 1 Renaissance Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Renaissance Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Renaissance Way have a pool?
Yes, 1 Renaissance Way has a pool.
Does 1 Renaissance Way have accessible units?
No, 1 Renaissance Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Renaissance Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Renaissance Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Renaissance Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Renaissance Way has units with air conditioning.
