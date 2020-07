Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool pool table tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments game room guest parking guest suite key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet

Welcome to Monterra at Bonita Springs, a luxurious apartment home community conveniently located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful setting. Our four, unique floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Each apartment home features a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bedrooms, large closets, full-sized washer & dryer and more. On-site amenities include beautiful landscaping, a nature preserve, swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse with billiard table. Our pet-friendly community welcomes you, please visit today and experience all that Monterra at Bonita Springs has to offer.