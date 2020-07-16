8870 Colonnades CT W

Amenities

Annual Rental in San Mirage - This 1st floor unfurnished unit features all major kitchen appliances, washer and dryer in unit, tile and carpet throughout, walk in shower in the owner's suite, screened in lanai, and 1 assigned covered parking. Enjoy the community pool, tennis courts, or exercise room on your days off! Just a few blocks south of the Coconut Point Mall and Entertainment district. No pets permitted. No smoking permitted. Sewer, water, and trash removal is control included.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.