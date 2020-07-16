All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:40 AM

8870 Colonnades CT W

8870 Colonnades Court West · (239) 482-8040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8870 Colonnades Court West, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Annual Rental in San Mirage - This 1st floor unfurnished unit features all major kitchen appliances, washer and dryer in unit, tile and carpet throughout, walk in shower in the owner's suite, screened in lanai, and 1 assigned covered parking. Enjoy the community pool, tennis courts, or exercise room on your days off! Just a few blocks south of the Coconut Point Mall and Entertainment district. No pets permitted. No smoking permitted. Sewer, water, and trash removal is control included. 

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8870 Colonnades CT W have any available units?
8870 Colonnades CT W has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8870 Colonnades CT W have?
Some of 8870 Colonnades CT W's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8870 Colonnades CT W currently offering any rent specials?
8870 Colonnades CT W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8870 Colonnades CT W pet-friendly?
No, 8870 Colonnades CT W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 8870 Colonnades CT W offer parking?
Yes, 8870 Colonnades CT W offers parking.
Does 8870 Colonnades CT W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8870 Colonnades CT W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8870 Colonnades CT W have a pool?
Yes, 8870 Colonnades CT W has a pool.
Does 8870 Colonnades CT W have accessible units?
No, 8870 Colonnades CT W does not have accessible units.
Does 8870 Colonnades CT W have units with dishwashers?
No, 8870 Colonnades CT W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8870 Colonnades CT W have units with air conditioning?
No, 8870 Colonnades CT W does not have units with air conditioning.
