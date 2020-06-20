4951 Bonita Bay BLVD 1503

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub lobby media room sauna

Stunning, recently renovated and newly furnished 15th floor luxury unit now available at Esperia in Bonita Bay. This unit showcases amazing views of the Estero Bay & Gulf of Mexico. Unforgettable sunsets from a large screened lanai and also from your Master Bedroom. You cannot let this opportunity pass by. The amenities at Esperia in Bonita Bay include the following: recently repainted and renovated in the Commons area (Fitness Center, Lobby area and hallways), large lagoon style pool, private large steam room for both men and women, theater, club room, billiard room, card room/library, spa, cabana/bar area, BBQ Grills. Bonita Bay also has amazing recreation areas for children, biking and walking paths, and much more.