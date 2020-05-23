28066 Kerry CT

Amenities
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP***This Single family Summerville floor plan is a 3 bedroom Plus Den, 3 Bathroom, and Pool & Spa, 3 Car Garage, with Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting!
Bonita National’s Resort Lifestyle includes Beach Entry Resort Pool, Outdoor Café Bar & Grill, Fitness Center, Aerobics, Clubhouse & Formal Dining, 8 tennis courts and more!! Transfer fee applicable. Rates and fees may vary.
A short drive will take you to pristine sandy beaches, exclusive shopping and dining.