28052 Bridgetown CT

Amenities
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP***
The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Veranda with Golf Course Views!!
Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting and beautiful furniture!
Bonita National's Resort Lifestyle includes massage spa, nail salon, Beach Entry Resort Pool Outdoor Café Bar & Grill, Fitness Center, Aerobics, 8 tennis courts and more! Transfer fee is applicable. Rates and fees may vary.
A short drive will take you to pristine sandy beaches, exclusive shopping and dining.