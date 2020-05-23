28001 Cookstown CT

Amenities

This 1st floor Coach Home at Bonita National is a 3 bed, 2 bath & includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, & 20" Porcelain tile on the diagonal. This extremely active & social community is one you do not want to miss! Bonita National’s Resort Lifestyle includes a little something for everyone! Hang out with friends, new & old by the resort style pool & cabana or enjoy a glass of wine & dinner in the state-of-the art club house. Relax, & pamper yourself in the spa, workout in the fully equipped fitness center, or unwind in a yoga class. Bonita National features eight Har-Tru surface Tennis courts. Transfer fee is applicable. Rates and fees may vary.

Nestled between Naples & Fort Myers a short drive in either direction will take you to sun drenched beaches, exclusive shopping & dining!