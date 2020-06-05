13060 Amberley CT

Amenities

This fully-furnished, turnkey 2 bedroom carriage home is located on the 2nd floor which offers lovely water views from the screened-in balcony. The home also features carport parking. Worthington Country Club is a gated, resort-style community with an abundant of amenities including golf, community pool, poolside cabana, fitness center, tennis courts, game room, bocce ball and much more. 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Rent includes electric, basic cable, internet, water/sewer, trash removal and exterior pest control on all rentals less than 6 months. No pets. Available June - November 15th.