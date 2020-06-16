10496 Yorkstone DR

Amenities

Located in Hawthorne you will find this beautiful Alexandria model that is LIKE NEW, ready for its next owner! This home features a Southern exposure with tons of privacy to enjoy your pool and patio with! 4 bedrooms, 3 FULL bathrooms, plus the great location! Hawthorne is a gated community with terrific amenities and located near the new Bonita Springs High School. This home has a Short walk to the clubhouse, fitness center, pool and tennis courts making this the perfect location within Hawthorne. You do not want to miss out, call today!! CHECK OUT THE MATTERPORT 3D