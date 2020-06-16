All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 10496 Yorkstone DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
10496 Yorkstone DR
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

10496 Yorkstone DR

10496 Yorkstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

10496 Yorkstone Drive, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Located in Hawthorne you will find this beautiful Alexandria model that is LIKE NEW, ready for its next owner! This home features a Southern exposure with tons of privacy to enjoy your pool and patio with! 4 bedrooms, 3 FULL bathrooms, plus the great location! Hawthorne is a gated community with terrific amenities and located near the new Bonita Springs High School. This home has a Short walk to the clubhouse, fitness center, pool and tennis courts making this the perfect location within Hawthorne. You do not want to miss out, call today!! CHECK OUT THE MATTERPORT 3D

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10496 Yorkstone DR have any available units?
10496 Yorkstone DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita Springs, FL.
What amenities does 10496 Yorkstone DR have?
Some of 10496 Yorkstone DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10496 Yorkstone DR currently offering any rent specials?
10496 Yorkstone DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10496 Yorkstone DR pet-friendly?
No, 10496 Yorkstone DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 10496 Yorkstone DR offer parking?
No, 10496 Yorkstone DR does not offer parking.
Does 10496 Yorkstone DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10496 Yorkstone DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10496 Yorkstone DR have a pool?
Yes, 10496 Yorkstone DR has a pool.
Does 10496 Yorkstone DR have accessible units?
No, 10496 Yorkstone DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10496 Yorkstone DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10496 Yorkstone DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10496 Yorkstone DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10496 Yorkstone DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University