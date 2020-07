Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access media room online portal

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.Enter your spacious, airy residence, find a refreshing drink in your chefs kitchen and enjoy the views of Boca Raton. Welcome home to The Mark at Cityscape, where urban city living is accented by an easy Floridian vibe. In the heart of the citys best dining, shopping, and beaches, stepping out at a moments notice is easy, but the feeling you get from your home will stay with you wherever you go.