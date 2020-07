The Lumin at Boca Raton

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage conference room dog park

At The Lumin, we’ve created 180 stylish apartments that feel like private homes and function like high-end hotels. Here, when you walk through a doorway, it’s your own. When you’re relaxing poolside, you’re in the company of friends. And when you need a trusted dog walker, we’ve got one on call. Whether it’s the warm welcome from our staff or the charming details of our design, when you walk into The Lumin, you’re immediately at ease. We’ve pulled everything you want and need together in one place, all that’s left is for you to make it your home. Now leasing for July move ins!