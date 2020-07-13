All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like The Forum.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
The Forum
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

The Forum

1361 S Federal Hwy #300 · (561) 459-2811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1361 S Federal Hwy #300, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 409 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,229

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,258

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,372

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Forum.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
EAST BOCA RATON HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER, AND IT CAN ALL BE YOURS AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE WHEN YOU LIVE AT THE FORUM!

Enjoy all that downtown Boca Raton has to offer: movie theaters, shopping, fine dining, entertainment, Mizner Park, Royal Palm Plaza and you're just minutes away from the Atlantic Ocean and its beautiful beaches! Combine this fabulous East Boca location and and friendly environment, you have found the perfect place to call home. Professionally managed by Rosemurgy Properties, ensuring you, our valued resident a peace of mind we are here to provide exemplary customer service.

The forum offers spacious One, Two and Three Bedroom floor plans. All our of apartment homes are equipped with full appliance package and central air conditioning. All monthly rents include water, trash, quarterly pest control and 24 hour professional maintenance. *Some apartments are fully renovated.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions; Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Off-street parking: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Forum have any available units?
The Forum has 4 units available starting at $1,229 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Forum have?
Some of The Forum's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Forum currently offering any rent specials?
The Forum is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Forum pet-friendly?
Yes, The Forum is pet friendly.
Does The Forum offer parking?
Yes, The Forum offers parking.
Does The Forum have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Forum does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Forum have a pool?
Yes, The Forum has a pool.
Does The Forum have accessible units?
No, The Forum does not have accessible units.
Does The Forum have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Forum has units with dishwashers.
Does The Forum have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Forum has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Forum?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
850 Boca
850 Broken Sound Pkwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Somerset Place
5614 Wellesley Park Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
San Marco at Broken Sound
5555 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 BedroomsBoca Raton Apartments with Pool
Boca Raton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoca Raton Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity