Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking pool 24hr maintenance media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

EAST BOCA RATON HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER, AND IT CAN ALL BE YOURS AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE WHEN YOU LIVE AT THE FORUM!



Enjoy all that downtown Boca Raton has to offer: movie theaters, shopping, fine dining, entertainment, Mizner Park, Royal Palm Plaza and you're just minutes away from the Atlantic Ocean and its beautiful beaches! Combine this fabulous East Boca location and and friendly environment, you have found the perfect place to call home. Professionally managed by Rosemurgy Properties, ensuring you, our valued resident a peace of mind we are here to provide exemplary customer service.



The forum offers spacious One, Two and Three Bedroom floor plans. All our of apartment homes are equipped with full appliance package and central air conditioning. All monthly rents include water, trash, quarterly pest control and 24 hour professional maintenance. *Some apartments are fully renovated.