Somerset Place

Lease Length: 7-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: From $99
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 50 LB Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.