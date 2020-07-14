Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan ice maker walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym car wash area clubhouse courtyard internet access package receiving tennis court

Somerset Place is beautifully encompassed by lake and golf course views. The soft, warm exteriors reminiscent of a tropical village beckon you to a more casually elegant style of living. Somerset Place a little piece of the island right here at home. A sophisticated community with one and two bedroom apartment homes and private entries. Top floors feature dramatic interior stairways and vaulted ceilings. Microwave, washer & dryer and ceiling fans are included features.