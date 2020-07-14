All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Somerset Place

5614 Wellesley Park Dr · (561) 666-8416
Location

5614 Wellesley Park Dr, Boca Raton, FL 33433

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

THE ADDISON-1

$1,244

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

BREAKERS-1

$1,397

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

2 Bedrooms

DORAL-1

$1,460

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1042 sqft

MIZNER-1

$1,572

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

VISCAYA-1

$1,669

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Somerset Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
Somerset Place is beautifully encompassed by lake and golf course views. The soft, warm exteriors reminiscent of a tropical village beckon you to a more casually elegant style of living. Somerset Place a little piece of the island right here at home. A sophisticated community with one and two bedroom apartment homes and private entries. Top floors feature dramatic interior stairways and vaulted ceilings. Microwave, washer & dryer and ceiling fans are included features.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: From $99
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 50 LB Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Somerset Place have any available units?
Somerset Place offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,244 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,460. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Somerset Place have?
Some of Somerset Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Somerset Place currently offering any rent specials?
Somerset Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Somerset Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Somerset Place is pet friendly.
Does Somerset Place offer parking?
Yes, Somerset Place offers parking.
Does Somerset Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Somerset Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Somerset Place have a pool?
Yes, Somerset Place has a pool.
Does Somerset Place have accessible units?
No, Somerset Place does not have accessible units.
Does Somerset Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Somerset Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Somerset Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Somerset Place has units with air conditioning.
