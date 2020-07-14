Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access yoga cats allowed alarm system car charging dog grooming area game room online portal

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Boca Raton is the premiere, urban apartment home community in the heart of Downtown Boca Raton. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes boast chef-inspired kitchens with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring, spacious walk-in closets, USB enabled outlets, high-speed WiFi and full-size washers and dryers. Lounge in a cabana by the heated pool, stay fit in the fitness center with cardio equipment, practice yoga in the onsite yoga studio, soak up the Florida sun or take in city views from our rooftop lounge and more. Perks for you and your pet include an off-leash dog park and paw spa grooming lounge. In an area with a walking score of 95 out of 100, our residents experience the culture of Boca Raton right outside their front door by visiting the nearby shops, restaurants and entertainment hotspots with ...