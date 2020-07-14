All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:30 PM

Camden Boca Raton

Open Now until 6pm
131 S Federal Hwy · (919) 300-7678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,539

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$1,569

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Unit 514 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 426 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,269

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,269

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 720 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Boca Raton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
alarm system
car charging
dog grooming area
game room
online portal
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Boca Raton is the premiere, urban apartment home community in the heart of Downtown Boca Raton. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes boast chef-inspired kitchens with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring, spacious walk-in closets, USB enabled outlets, high-speed WiFi and full-size washers and dryers. Lounge in a cabana by the heated pool, stay fit in the fitness center with cardio equipment, practice yoga in the onsite yoga studio, soak up the Florida sun or take in city views from our rooftop lounge and more. Perks for you and your pet include an off-leash dog park and paw spa grooming lounge. In an area with a walking score of 95 out of 100, our residents experience the culture of Boca Raton right outside their front door by visiting the nearby shops, restaurants and entertainment hotspots with ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $150
Move-in Fees: $350
Additional: Cable and Internet $93, Valet Living (trash pickup) $0, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; Weight limit: 35 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Boca Raton have any available units?
Camden Boca Raton has 21 units available starting at $1,539 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Camden Boca Raton have?
Some of Camden Boca Raton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Boca Raton currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Boca Raton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Boca Raton pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Boca Raton is pet friendly.
Does Camden Boca Raton offer parking?
Yes, Camden Boca Raton offers parking.
Does Camden Boca Raton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Boca Raton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Boca Raton have a pool?
Yes, Camden Boca Raton has a pool.
Does Camden Boca Raton have accessible units?
No, Camden Boca Raton does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Boca Raton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Boca Raton has units with dishwashers.
Does Camden Boca Raton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camden Boca Raton has units with air conditioning.
