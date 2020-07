Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments internet access key fob access online portal pool table

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.Warm breezes, the endless sunshine glistening upon the water. Its what makes life in Florida unique - and what weve captured at Boca City Walk. From resort-style amenities like a pool deck with cabanas, to sleek interiors and massive windows that flood each space with natural light. Here, weve married comfort with convenience. Refined touches that put you at ease, and others that make life simpler. Because thats what life in Boca is all about.