Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance bike storage hot tub internet access

Welcome to Bell Boca Town Center, formerly known as Archstone Boca Town Center, located in Boca Raton, FL. As a resident of Bell Boca Town Center, you will have convenient access to upscale shopping and dining in and around Palm Beach County. Take a short drive down Palmetto Park Road to visit the beach or check out the Boca Raton Mall and Florida attractions such as Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, Sugar Sand Park and FAU Stadium. You'll find that everything you need is close by at Bell Boca Town Center.



Our spacious one, two or three bedroom apartment homes at Bell Boca Town Center include designer, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, large walk in closets, an in-unit washer/dryer and a private patio or balcony. Workout in our 24-hour fitness center complete with studio, cardio and strength equipment or enjoy our resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and beautifully landscaped barbeque and picnic areas. Discover Apartment Living At Its Best(R) and reserve your new home to