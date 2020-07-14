All apartments in Boca Raton
Bell Boca Town Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Bell Boca Town Center

5881 Town Bay Dr · (561) 203-4617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5881 Town Bay Dr, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-35 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 06-210 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-15 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 05-17 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 04-24 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 07-36 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,380

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Unit 08-37 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,385

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Boca Town Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to Bell Boca Town Center, formerly known as Archstone Boca Town Center, located in Boca Raton, FL. As a resident of Bell Boca Town Center, you will have convenient access to upscale shopping and dining in and around Palm Beach County. Take a short drive down Palmetto Park Road to visit the beach or check out the Boca Raton Mall and Florida attractions such as Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, Sugar Sand Park and FAU Stadium. You'll find that everything you need is close by at Bell Boca Town Center.

Our spacious one, two or three bedroom apartment homes at Bell Boca Town Center include designer, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, large walk in closets, an in-unit washer/dryer and a private patio or balcony. Workout in our 24-hour fitness center complete with studio, cardio and strength equipment or enjoy our resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and beautifully landscaped barbeque and picnic areas. Discover Apartment Living At Its Best(R) and reserve your new home to

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell Boca Town Center have any available units?
Bell Boca Town Center has 13 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bell Boca Town Center have?
Some of Bell Boca Town Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Boca Town Center currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Boca Town Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell Boca Town Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Boca Town Center is pet friendly.
Does Bell Boca Town Center offer parking?
Yes, Bell Boca Town Center offers parking.
Does Bell Boca Town Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell Boca Town Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Boca Town Center have a pool?
Yes, Bell Boca Town Center has a pool.
Does Bell Boca Town Center have accessible units?
No, Bell Boca Town Center does not have accessible units.
Does Bell Boca Town Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Boca Town Center has units with dishwashers.
Does Bell Boca Town Center have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bell Boca Town Center has units with air conditioning.
