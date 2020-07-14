All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

BelAire Tower

22573 Southwest 66th Avenue · (561) 250-0669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22573 Southwest 66th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33428

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 30-405 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32-206 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 31-400 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from BelAire Tower.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool table
BelAire Tower Apartments in Boca Raton, Florida is the place for you. Luxury apartment homes in this elegant setting is the life you've been dreaming of. Enjoy fine dining, upscale shopping and an abundance of entertaining activities. This prime location offers views of the water while providing easy access to Highway 441 and Florida's Turnpike. If you're ready to make this immaculately groomed area your home, then look no further. Contact us today for a tour of available apartment homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per person over 18
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25/month trash fee, $2/month pest control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $325
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Up to 30 lbs/pet, aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: 2 spots included in rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does BelAire Tower have any available units?
BelAire Tower has 3 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does BelAire Tower have?
Some of BelAire Tower's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is BelAire Tower currently offering any rent specials?
BelAire Tower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is BelAire Tower pet-friendly?
Yes, BelAire Tower is pet friendly.
Does BelAire Tower offer parking?
Yes, BelAire Tower offers parking.
Does BelAire Tower have units with washers and dryers?
No, BelAire Tower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does BelAire Tower have a pool?
Yes, BelAire Tower has a pool.
Does BelAire Tower have accessible units?
No, BelAire Tower does not have accessible units.
Does BelAire Tower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, BelAire Tower has units with dishwashers.
Does BelAire Tower have units with air conditioning?
Yes, BelAire Tower has units with air conditioning.
