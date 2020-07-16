885 NE Mulberry Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautifully renovated modern 3 bedroom 3 bathroom split floor plan waterfront home located on a wide canal with Intracoastal views. This home has a new roof, hurricane impact glass, pool & spa, covered outdoor kitchen, boat dock with boat lift for 32 foot boat, marble floors throughout, window treatments and security system. This home is located in a peaceful East Boca waterfront community with side walks and buried utility lines. Spend you winter in paradise! Minimum 4 month rental period mandated by the HOA. One pet allowed less than 10 pounds.