Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

885 NE Mulberry Drive

885 NE Mulberry Dr · (561) 441-1181
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

885 NE Mulberry Dr, Boca Raton, FL 33487

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,250

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3012 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautifully renovated modern 3 bedroom 3 bathroom split floor plan waterfront home located on a wide canal with Intracoastal views. This home has a new roof, hurricane impact glass, pool & spa, covered outdoor kitchen, boat dock with boat lift for 32 foot boat, marble floors throughout, window treatments and security system. This home is located in a peaceful East Boca waterfront community with side walks and buried utility lines. Spend you winter in paradise! Minimum 4 month rental period mandated by the HOA. One pet allowed less than 10 pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 2000
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 885 NE Mulberry Drive have any available units?
885 NE Mulberry Drive has a unit available for $11,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 885 NE Mulberry Drive have?
Some of 885 NE Mulberry Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 885 NE Mulberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
885 NE Mulberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 885 NE Mulberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 885 NE Mulberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 885 NE Mulberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 885 NE Mulberry Drive offers parking.
Does 885 NE Mulberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 885 NE Mulberry Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 885 NE Mulberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 885 NE Mulberry Drive has a pool.
Does 885 NE Mulberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 885 NE Mulberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 885 NE Mulberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 885 NE Mulberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 885 NE Mulberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 885 NE Mulberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
