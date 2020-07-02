748 NE 72nd Street

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home with a Deep Water dock boasting 82 feet of waterfront, easily fit a 45 foot boat. Home offers an option for a 3rd room to be converted into a bedroom. Step right off your dock to your private pool to host . Located in Boca Harbour. you'll be minutes from Beaches, Downtown Boca and Downtown Delray. Trader Joes, LA Fitness and Publix are minutes away as well as many restaurants for a great night out. Dock Slip at no charge however may only be used by the current renter.