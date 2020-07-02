All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

748 NE 72nd Street

748 Northeast 72nd Street · (561) 714-1806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

748 Northeast 72nd Street, Boca Raton, FL 33487

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home with a Deep Water dock boasting 82 feet of waterfront, easily fit a 45 foot boat. Home offers an option for a 3rd room to be converted into a bedroom. Step right off your dock to your private pool to host . Located in Boca Harbour. you'll be minutes from Beaches, Downtown Boca and Downtown Delray. Trader Joes, LA Fitness and Publix are minutes away as well as many restaurants for a great night out. Dock Slip at no charge however may only be used by the current renter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 NE 72nd Street have any available units?
748 NE 72nd Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 748 NE 72nd Street have?
Some of 748 NE 72nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 NE 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
748 NE 72nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 NE 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 748 NE 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 748 NE 72nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 748 NE 72nd Street offers parking.
Does 748 NE 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 NE 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 NE 72nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 748 NE 72nd Street has a pool.
Does 748 NE 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 748 NE 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 748 NE 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 748 NE 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 748 NE 72nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 748 NE 72nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
