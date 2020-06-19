All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:59 PM

737 Bayberry Ter Terrace

737 Bayberry Terrace · (561) 306-7220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

737 Bayberry Terrace, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Introducing an Incredible opportunity for a Pet Friendly rental immediately available in Camino Gardens! The rarely available north/south exposed Huntington model offers the ideal ''U'' shaped floor-plan which promotes indoor/outdoor living. This home features 4 full bedrooms, bonus office, and 3 full bathrooms, this property has been meticulously maintained and truly displays pride of homeownership. In addition, all of your mechanical and structural components have been updated Roof 2002, ACs 2016, Marine Grade dock 2016, Pool Diamond Bright 2009, Impact glass. Start experiencing the waterfront lifestyle of East Boca Raton just minutes away from local amenities and 7-10Min bike ride to the A-Rated Addison Mizner Elementary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Bayberry Ter Terrace have any available units?
737 Bayberry Ter Terrace has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 737 Bayberry Ter Terrace have?
Some of 737 Bayberry Ter Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Bayberry Ter Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
737 Bayberry Ter Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Bayberry Ter Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 Bayberry Ter Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 737 Bayberry Ter Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 737 Bayberry Ter Terrace does offer parking.
Does 737 Bayberry Ter Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 Bayberry Ter Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Bayberry Ter Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 737 Bayberry Ter Terrace has a pool.
Does 737 Bayberry Ter Terrace have accessible units?
No, 737 Bayberry Ter Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Bayberry Ter Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Bayberry Ter Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 737 Bayberry Ter Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 Bayberry Ter Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
