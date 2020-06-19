737 Bayberry Ter Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Introducing an Incredible opportunity for a Pet Friendly rental immediately available in Camino Gardens! The rarely available north/south exposed Huntington model offers the ideal ''U'' shaped floor-plan which promotes indoor/outdoor living. This home features 4 full bedrooms, bonus office, and 3 full bathrooms, this property has been meticulously maintained and truly displays pride of homeownership. In addition, all of your mechanical and structural components have been updated Roof 2002, ACs 2016, Marine Grade dock 2016, Pool Diamond Bright 2009, Impact glass. Start experiencing the waterfront lifestyle of East Boca Raton just minutes away from local amenities and 7-10Min bike ride to the A-Rated Addison Mizner Elementary!