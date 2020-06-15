All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:39 PM

636 NW 38th Circle

636 Northwest 38th Circle · (954) 545-5583
Location

636 Northwest 38th Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Boca Raton Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1957 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Luxury furnished townhouse with a private elevator in East Boca Raton. This corner unit offers 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths & 2 car garage. This pristine home features like new modern furnishings, LED tv's in all rooms & tile floors throughout all living areas. The chefs kitchen offers cherry wood cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Impact windows and doors throughout. Community amenities include a clubhouse with gym, 2 pools & a jacuzzi. Property is currently zoned for A Rated Boca Schools (J.C. Mitchell, Boca Middle & Boca High). Community is minutes to the beach, I-95 & everything Boca Raton has to offer. Only available fully furnished with an annual lease (12 months). No college students, roommates or co-signers. No pets allowed except for service or therapy animals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 NW 38th Circle have any available units?
636 NW 38th Circle has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 636 NW 38th Circle have?
Some of 636 NW 38th Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 NW 38th Circle currently offering any rent specials?
636 NW 38th Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 NW 38th Circle pet-friendly?
No, 636 NW 38th Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 636 NW 38th Circle offer parking?
Yes, 636 NW 38th Circle does offer parking.
Does 636 NW 38th Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 NW 38th Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 NW 38th Circle have a pool?
Yes, 636 NW 38th Circle has a pool.
Does 636 NW 38th Circle have accessible units?
No, 636 NW 38th Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 636 NW 38th Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 NW 38th Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 636 NW 38th Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 NW 38th Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
