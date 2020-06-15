636 NW 38th Circle

Amenities

Luxury furnished townhouse with a private elevator in East Boca Raton. This corner unit offers 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths & 2 car garage. This pristine home features like new modern furnishings, LED tv's in all rooms & tile floors throughout all living areas. The chefs kitchen offers cherry wood cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Impact windows and doors throughout. Community amenities include a clubhouse with gym, 2 pools & a jacuzzi. Property is currently zoned for A Rated Boca Schools (J.C. Mitchell, Boca Middle & Boca High). Community is minutes to the beach, I-95 & everything Boca Raton has to offer. Only available fully furnished with an annual lease (12 months). No college students, roommates or co-signers. No pets allowed except for service or therapy animals.