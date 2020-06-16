All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 628 Southwest 18th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
628 Southwest 18th Avenue
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:19 PM

628 Southwest 18th Avenue

628 Southwest 18th Avenue · (786) 347-1337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

628 Southwest 18th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,545

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1674 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Southwest 18th Avenue have any available units?
628 Southwest 18th Avenue has a unit available for $2,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 628 Southwest 18th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
628 Southwest 18th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Southwest 18th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Southwest 18th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 628 Southwest 18th Avenue offer parking?
No, 628 Southwest 18th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 628 Southwest 18th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Southwest 18th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Southwest 18th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 628 Southwest 18th Avenue has a pool.
Does 628 Southwest 18th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 628 Southwest 18th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Southwest 18th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 Southwest 18th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Southwest 18th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 Southwest 18th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 628 Southwest 18th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Palmetto Promenade
333 E Palmetto Park Rd
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Avalia
22182 Bella Lago Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33433

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 Bedrooms
Boca Raton Apartments with ParkingBoca Raton Pet Friendly Places
Boca Raton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity