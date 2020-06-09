All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

5750 Coach House Circle

5750 Coach House Circle · (561) 213-2222
Location

5750 Coach House Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Charming three bedroom/two bath second floor corner unit offers open light and bright floorplan. Beige tile floors throughout. Freshly painted! Large screened tiled balcony perfect for added outdoor living space & entertaining. Private setting with tropical greenbelt/garden views. Eat in kitchen w/updated appliances. Spacious master suite offers walk in closet & master bath w/dual sink vanity. Generous sized laundry room. 1CG. Located in the absolute best Town Center location. Two pools, walk to tennis, Walgreens, Publix, shops, restaurants & more. Close to I95, Turnpike, A rated schools and short drive to Boca's best beaches. Rent includes basic cable and water. One small pet may be considered with pet deposit. No trucks, motorcycles or smokers as per owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 Coach House Circle have any available units?
5750 Coach House Circle has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5750 Coach House Circle have?
Some of 5750 Coach House Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 Coach House Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5750 Coach House Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 Coach House Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5750 Coach House Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5750 Coach House Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5750 Coach House Circle offers parking.
Does 5750 Coach House Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5750 Coach House Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 Coach House Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5750 Coach House Circle has a pool.
Does 5750 Coach House Circle have accessible units?
No, 5750 Coach House Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 Coach House Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5750 Coach House Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5750 Coach House Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5750 Coach House Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
