5750 Coach House Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Charming three bedroom/two bath second floor corner unit offers open light and bright floorplan. Beige tile floors throughout. Freshly painted! Large screened tiled balcony perfect for added outdoor living space & entertaining. Private setting with tropical greenbelt/garden views. Eat in kitchen w/updated appliances. Spacious master suite offers walk in closet & master bath w/dual sink vanity. Generous sized laundry room. 1CG. Located in the absolute best Town Center location. Two pools, walk to tennis, Walgreens, Publix, shops, restaurants & more. Close to I95, Turnpike, A rated schools and short drive to Boca's best beaches. Rent includes basic cable and water. One small pet may be considered with pet deposit. No trucks, motorcycles or smokers as per owner.