Boca Raton, FL
5235 Majorca Club Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

5235 Majorca Club Dr

5235 Majorca Club Drive · (561) 676-1626 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5235 Majorca Club Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5235 Majorca Club Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$2,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1804 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
5235 Majorca Club Dr Available 08/01/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME 3 bed 2 1/2 bath in BOCA RATON! - Lovely two story villa in the heart of central Boca Raton. Beautiful oak floors highlight this beautiful home. Upgraded kitchen with double oven and dishwasher. Soaring ceilings. Outstanding, private marble lanai that is perfect for entertaining. Two car attached garage. Majorca is a shady tree-lined community that is walking distance to Town Center Mall, The Swim and Racquet club and many other fine shops and restaurants. No commercial vehicles, boats, trailers or RV's. For trucks, the truck must be small and fit in the garage with the garage door closed and must be parked in the garage at all times, not on the drive way per the HOA.

Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.

(RLNE4822568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5235 Majorca Club Dr have any available units?
5235 Majorca Club Dr has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5235 Majorca Club Dr have?
Some of 5235 Majorca Club Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5235 Majorca Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5235 Majorca Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5235 Majorca Club Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5235 Majorca Club Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5235 Majorca Club Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5235 Majorca Club Dr offers parking.
Does 5235 Majorca Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5235 Majorca Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5235 Majorca Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5235 Majorca Club Dr has a pool.
Does 5235 Majorca Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 5235 Majorca Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5235 Majorca Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5235 Majorca Club Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5235 Majorca Club Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5235 Majorca Club Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
