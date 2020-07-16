Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

5235 Majorca Club Dr Available 08/01/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME 3 bed 2 1/2 bath in BOCA RATON! - Lovely two story villa in the heart of central Boca Raton. Beautiful oak floors highlight this beautiful home. Upgraded kitchen with double oven and dishwasher. Soaring ceilings. Outstanding, private marble lanai that is perfect for entertaining. Two car attached garage. Majorca is a shady tree-lined community that is walking distance to Town Center Mall, The Swim and Racquet club and many other fine shops and restaurants. No commercial vehicles, boats, trailers or RV's. For trucks, the truck must be small and fit in the garage with the garage door closed and must be parked in the garage at all times, not on the drive way per the HOA.



Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.



(RLNE4822568)