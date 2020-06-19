All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:47 PM

5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle

5191 Deerhurst Crescent Cir · (561) 923-8394
Location

5191 Deerhurst Crescent Cir, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2413 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33486 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. BOCA RATON 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH $3500 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10622144 C/O: Signature International RE,LLC Where in Boca Raton are you going to find a 2,400+ sq ft 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with an enclosed private POOL under $3.5K mo? Right here. Not happy where you where you've been quarantined? Wish you had a pool for the next go around? This beautiful home is ready for you to call home. Landlord is open to long term tenants without raising rent for the first 2 years. Schedule your tour and apply today. Move in immediately without HOA approval needed. Home also has stainless steel appliances, a hurricane impact 2 car garage with a large driveway that can easily fit 4+ cars, ample closet space, tons of natural light, outdoor entertaining area & beautiful lush landscaping. Homeowner is responsible for pool maintenance, lawn care and basic cable. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3593473 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle have any available units?
5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle have?
Some of 5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle does offer parking.
Does 5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle has a pool.
Does 5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle have accessible units?
No, 5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
