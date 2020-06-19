Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

5191 Deerhurst Crescent Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33486 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. BOCA RATON 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH $3500 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10622144 C/O: Signature International RE,LLC Where in Boca Raton are you going to find a 2,400+ sq ft 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with an enclosed private POOL under $3.5K mo? Right here. Not happy where you where you've been quarantined? Wish you had a pool for the next go around? This beautiful home is ready for you to call home. Landlord is open to long term tenants without raising rent for the first 2 years. Schedule your tour and apply today. Move in immediately without HOA approval needed. Home also has stainless steel appliances, a hurricane impact 2 car garage with a large driveway that can easily fit 4+ cars, ample closet space, tons of natural light, outdoor entertaining area & beautiful lush landscaping. Homeowner is responsible for pool maintenance, lawn care and basic cable. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3593473 ]