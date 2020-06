500 SW 2nd Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

WOW! ADORABLE, COMPLETELY TILED, 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN DOWNTOWN BOCA! ENJOY 1ST FLOOR CONVENIENCE, HURRICANE PROTECTION, FULL WINDOW TREATMENTS--JUST STEPS TO THE LAUNDRY ROOM! WATER, SEWER. TRASH REMOVAL, AN ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE, AND AN ASSIGNED STORAGE UNIT ARE INCLUDED! WALKING DISTANCE TO PUBLIX, WALGREENS, THE NEW LIBRARY, MIZNER PARK, BUS STOPS, ETC. ---LESS THAN A MILE FROM THE BEACH! THE LOCAL LANDLORD IS VERY ''HANDS ON'' AND HAS A PROPERTY MANAGER! A MULTI-YEAR LEASE IS AVAILABLE! NO PETS AND NO SMOKING ALLOWED. QUICK MOVE-IN!